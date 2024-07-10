Kamala Harris Visits Olympic Men’s Basketball Team
Vice President Kamala Harris visited with the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team on Tuesday. Harris stopped by the team’s practice in Las Vegas and posed for a photo with LeBron James, Steph Curry, and the rest of the squad. She told them “Our nation is cheering you on and we are so proud of you… Beat Canada and bring back that gold.” The U.S. team will play its first exhibition game vs. Canada on Wednesday.
What U.S. president do you think would be the best basketball player?