Kamala Harris Visits Olympic Men’s Basketball Team

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Kamala Harris speaks onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Vice President Kamala Harris visited with the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team on Tuesday. Harris stopped by the team’s practice in Las Vegas and posed for a photo with LeBron James, Steph Curry, and the rest of the squad. She told them “Our nation is cheering you on and we are so proud of you… Beat Canada and bring back that gold.” The U.S. team will play its first exhibition game vs. Canada on Wednesday.

