Kanye West Apologized to Kim Kardashian for Causing Her ‘Any Stress’

Kanye was on Good Morning America and sat down with Linsey Davis. He apologized to Kim Kardashian. You may recall Kanye has gone on a series of social media rants over the last couple years against Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner. Kanye said, this is the mother of my children. I apologize for any stress that I have caused her even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger but ain’t nobody fittin to be causing any stress either. If you are Kim, do you accept this public apology or are you waiting to see if his actions align with his words? Do you know someone going through a difficult co-parenting situation? What is the craziest thing you have heard from that co-parenting situation?