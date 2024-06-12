KeKe Wyatt Sparks Social Media Reactions After Seen With Mystery Man

Recently, a video dropped that showed KeKe Wyatt out with a mystery man on a date, which caused a lot of internet talk. KeKe was out bowling with this new man and even received pointers on how to bowl more effectively. Witnesses state that the two of them were very touchy-feely and were giving ‘date vibes.’ Many people commented on the video and KeKe said, “Out learning how to bowl!!” What’s the perfect date spot to take someone in the beginning of getting to know someone?