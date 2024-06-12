Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

KeKe Wyatt Sparks Social Media Reactions After Seen With Mystery Man

Share
CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - MAY 14: Keke Wyatt performs in concert during the Mother's Day R&B Jam With Keith Sweat at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on May 14, 2023 in Cedar Park, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Recently, a video dropped that showed KeKe Wyatt out with a mystery man on a date, which caused a lot of internet talk. KeKe was out bowling with this new man and even received pointers on how to bowl more effectively. Witnesses state that the two of them were very touchy-feely and were giving ‘date vibes.’ Many people commented on the video and KeKe said, “Out learning how to bowl!!” What’s the perfect date spot to take someone in the beginning of getting to know someone?

Recently Played

Hit DifferentNorman Brown/F/Wirl
10:25am
Call It What You WanBill Summers/& Summ
10:20am
Got It Going OnMike Clark/& Mr. Ha
10:17am
I Want You AroundSnoh Aalegra
10:13am
Let'S Fall In LoveRaheem Devaughn
10:10am
View Full Playlist