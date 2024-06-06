Kevin Costner Refused to Shorten Whitney Houston Eulogy When CNN Asked

Kevin Costner was determined to honor Whitney Houston after her passing, even if a major TV network stood in his way. During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, the actor recounted an unhappy experience while preparing for his “The Bodyguard” costar’s 2012 burial. Costner, one of eight speakers at the singer’s funeral, was requested to reduce his address so CNN and other networks could play advertising. “Somebody said, ‘CNN’s here; they wouldn’t mind if your remarks were kept shorter because they’re going to have commercials.’ And I said, ‘They can get over that. They can play the commercial while I’m talking; I don’t care,’” Costner said.

