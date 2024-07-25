Kevin Hart Expresses Sympathy for Tom Brady’s Roast Regrets

Kevin Hart sympathizes with Tom Brady after the retired football player expressed “regrets” regarding jokes about his ex-wives Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan in the May Netflix special “Roast of Tom Brady.” Brady said the jokes affected his kids, adding to his worries. In an episode of “The Pivot” podcast, the NFL veteran said he didn’t mind jokes about him, but he didn’t enjoy how they affected his kids. “It’s the hardest part about like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize, ‘I wouldn’t do that again,’ because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world,” he said. “So it makes you in some ways a better parent going through it because sometimes you’re naive, you don’t know or you get a little like, ‘Oh s–t!’”

Hart, who appeared in the roast, told Bleacher Reporter he “sees” Brady’s perspective. “When he says he regretted doing it … I think he’s saying, ‘I could have tapered it a little differently, or [had] a conversation pre-[roast], of like, ‘Guys, let’s go and do this but let’s not touch this or this.”

