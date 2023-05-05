Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Kevin Hart Shares Update On Jamie Foxx

CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 08: Comedian Kevin Hart and actor Jamie Foxx embrace onstage during Spike TV's Guys Choice 2013 at Sony Pictures Studios on June 8, 2013 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Spike TV)

Kevin Hart is sharing an update on Jamie Foxx. In an interview yesterday, Hart said, “The dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt.” Foxx has been hospitalized since April 12 when his daughter Corinne shared in a since-deleted Instagram post that her father had experienced a “medical complication” the day before. Hart admitted that he doesn’t know “the exact details” but to his knowledge, “there’s a lot of progression and a world of better.” He said, “They’re being tight [with information] for reasons, just about where he is, because Jamie’s always been a private person.”

What do you think is wrong with Jamie?

