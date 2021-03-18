Keyshia Cole Says She’s Retiring

Apparently, Keyshia Cole is retiring.

While responding to a fan’s tweet to stay focused, Keyshia wrote, “I’m retiring…”

She later wrote, “I’m not lying …Y’all always think I’m being hacked.”

When asked why she was ending her career, she responded, “My children.”

Rest assured, she still will be releasing at least one more album. She said, ” I’m already contracted to do so. I wouldn’t do that to @BMG, myself, or my fans.”

So you think Keyshia Cole is really retiring?