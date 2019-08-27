      Weather Alert

KICK OFF YOUR TUESDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

You can kick your Tuesday off with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.  Not only will you enjoy great music from back-n-the day and today but you will have a chance to be a winner.  Listen, if you are planning on heading to Memphis for the big game between Jackson State and Tennessee  State Universities, not to worry I have your tickets,  just keep listening for your chance to be a winner.  If you would like for me to give you a shout out on your birthday or anniversary, give me a call @601-995-1075 or text me @ 601-837-1075.  So, it makes since to kick your Tuesday off with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.  Oh, don’t forget The Tuesday Morning Stretch you,  know it will help you feel just a little bit better.

 

 

 

A Woman Wants a Divorce . . . Because Her Husband Is Too Loving

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  A woman in the United Arab Emirates recently went to court for a divorce . . . because her husband was TOO LOVING.  She said she was, quote, “choked by extreme love” like him cleaning the house, giving her gifts, and never arguing with her.  The judge is giving them a chance to work it out.

FULL STORY:  If THIS is grounds for a divorce, then ANYTHING is.

A woman in Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates recently told a court she wants to divorce her husband after one year . . . because he’s TOO LOVING.

He’d cook for her, clean, and never argue.  Once she commented he’d put on a few pounds, so he went on a strict diet and exercised so hard he injured himself.

Quote, “I was choked by extreme love and affection.  He even helped me clean the house.  I long for one day of dispute, but this seems impossible with my romantic husband who always forgave me and showered me with gifts.”

“I need a real discussion, even an argument, not this hassle-free life of obedience.”

The judge did NOT grant the divorce, though . . . the husband pleaded with the judge to give them a chance to work it out.

He said he’s learned from his mistakes so . . . I guess . . . he’ll stop cleaning and giving his wife gifts and start arguing with her and ignoring her.  What a dream.