KICK OFF YOUR TUESDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A woman in the United Arab Emirates recently went to court for a divorce . . . because her husband was TOO LOVING. She said she was, quote, “choked by extreme love” like him cleaning the house, giving her gifts, and never arguing with her. The judge is giving them a chance to work it out.

FULL STORY: If THIS is grounds for a divorce, then ANYTHING is.

A woman in Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates recently told a court she wants to divorce her husband after one year . . . because he’s TOO LOVING.

He’d cook for her, clean, and never argue. Once she commented he’d put on a few pounds, so he went on a strict diet and exercised so hard he injured himself.

Quote, “I was choked by extreme love and affection. He even helped me clean the house. I long for one day of dispute, but this seems impossible with my romantic husband who always forgave me and showered me with gifts.”

“I need a real discussion, even an argument, not this hassle-free life of obedience.”

The judge did NOT grant the divorce, though . . . the husband pleaded with the judge to give them a chance to work it out.

He said he’s learned from his mistakes so . . . I guess . . . he’ll stop cleaning and giving his wife gifts and start arguing with her and ignoring her. What a dream.