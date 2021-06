Kanye West is celebrating his birthday today and his soon to be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, posted a heartfelt tribute to him via social media.

Kardashian posted a throwback picture of her with Kanye and three of their four kids with the caption, “Happy Birthday Love U for Life!”.

Additionally, Kim posted a series of photos with West via her Insta story saying “Happy BDay”.

Do you think Kim and Kanye will ever reconcile and get back together? Do you celebrate your ex’s birthday on social media?