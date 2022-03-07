Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Her Wildest Balenciaga Look Yet
Kim Kardashian gave fans a behind-the-scenes look of her Balenciaga look via fan site @Kardashianvideo over the weekend.
Kim wore a black Balenciaga bodysuit and black heels which were wrapped in yellow caution tape that read Balenciaga.
The footage showed three people working on Kim’s look with one of them wrapping the tape around her entire body.
After the show, Kim told fans the outfit had to be cut off her and she saved it “for the archives.”
What do you think of Kim K’s Balenciaga look? Hot or not?