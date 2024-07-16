Kravitz Stops Show For Denzel Washington

Lenny Kravitz and Denzel Washington at the star ceremony where Lenny Kravitz is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz stopped one of his recent concerts so he could take an important phone call. Over the weekend, the rocker took to Instagram to share the moment he got a call from his friend, Denzel Washington, while performing one his shows as part of his Blue Electric Light Tour. In the video, Kravitz walked up to the mic with his phone in his hand, and said, “I’m sorry, my big brother just called me up on the phone to say hi.” Kravitz then held up his phone towards the crowd and said, “Alright brother, I love you, I’ll call you later.” Kravitz and Washington have been friends for over three decades.

Have you ever had to take a call at an inappropriate time? Explain.