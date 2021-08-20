Lamar Odom believes he was drugged the night of his near-fatal overdose
Lamar Odom is now claiming that he did not take any drugs voluntarily on the night of his near-fatal overdose years ago.
He believes that he was drugged by someone else that night.
Lamar addressed that night in a recent Facebook Live session. He said, “I didn’t take anything that night. I was really hurt and almost in some sense afraid because somebody just tried to take my life.”
Odom claims that ‘God spared him’ because he did not knowingly take drugs, but that night motivated him on his path to sobriety.
Do you believe that Lamar Odom was drugged that night? Or do you think he voluntarily took drugs?