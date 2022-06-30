Lamar Odom Would Rekindle Romance With Taraji P Henson Over Khloe
Lamar Odom appears to be shooting his shot at old flame Taraji P Henson. When asked, he said he would get back with Taraji over Khloe Kardashian. He said,”Taraji man, Taraji. ‘Cause she’s black. No because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love. I’m playing but, you know.” He also said, “Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here and I get to see her at the BET Awards, shoot my shot again. I think the difference is probably how they grew up–their upbringing, which makes people different, the way they view things and see things. I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloe does.” Do you think either woman would want Lamar back?