      Weather Alert

Lamar Odom Would Rekindle Romance With Taraji P Henson Over Khloe

Lamar Odom appears to be shooting his shot at old flame Taraji P Henson.  When asked, he said he would get back with Taraji over Khloe Kardashian.  He said,”Taraji man, Taraji. ‘Cause she’s black. No because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love. I’m playing but, you know.” He also said, “Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here and I get to see her at the BET Awards, shoot my shot again. I think the difference is probably how they grew up–their upbringing, which makes people different, the way they view things and see things. I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloe does.” Do you think either woman would want Lamar back?

Recently Played

Friday, July 1st, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On