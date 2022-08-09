Lamont Dozier, Motown Songwriter, Dies at Age 81

Motown legend Lamont Dozier has passed away. He was 81 years old. His son confirmed his passing. The cause of death is not known at this time. He along with Brian and Eddie Holland wrote over 200 songs during their career. They were known collectively as Holland-Dozier-Holland They wrote for The Four Tops, the Supremes, the Isley Brothers creating what became known as ‘the Motown Sound. The writing trio was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.