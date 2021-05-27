Lauren London Reflects on Rebuilding After Losing ‘Love of My Life’

Lauren London recently interviewed with the Los Angeles Times.

She described how she’s used the time to grieve the death of Nipsey Hussle.

I think when really hard things happen to people its just hard to think that life will ever be sweet again. So that’s something that I’m learning again, is how to do that.

She said for her both parenting and focusing on her spirituality are very important to her.

I want to know the truth. I want to know what it really is and I think that also has been what has helped me in my spiritual practice. It’s tenacity for God.

How did you grieve the loss of a loved one? What advice would you give to someone grieving?