Lauryn Hill Blames Media While Speaking On Tour Cancellation

Recently, Lauryn Hill addressed the cancellation of The Fugees’ tour and blamed the media for how she was portrayed following the news. Hill said, “Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows. Regrettably, some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour.” She continued, “The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal.” She added, “Performing for my fans, is a profound exchange of energy and emotion that excites me every time. Every show is a piece of my expression and testament to our connection and shared love for music. I can assure you that no one is more disappointed about not being able to perform than I am.” She ended her statement by promising fans that she would reschedule the North American dates for the tour as soon as she recovered.

