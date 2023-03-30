Lauryn Hill & Megan Thee Stallion Will Headline Essence Festival

The Essence festival has just announced that Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion have signed up to headline this year’s festival. The other artists that will be performing during Essence weekend include Wizkid, Monica, Coco Jones, and more. Lauryn Hill will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut solo album this year and will perform the whole album during the festival, which many fans are excited about.

Which tracks off The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill are your favorite?