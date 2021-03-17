LeBron James Now Part Owner Of The Boston Red Sox

LeBron James is branching out his business empire into the baseball world – as a new part-owner of the Boston Red Sox.

LeBron and longtime business partner Maverick Carter have joined Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Sox along with NESN, the Premier League’s Liverpool FC, and Roush Fenway Racing.

It remains to be seen what Sox fans will think of the move – LeBron has been known to wear a Yankees hat in the past.

Do you think LeBron will ever fully own a sports team in the future? How will Red Sox fans feel about this?