LeBron Not Retiring

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is not retiring before the 2023-24 NBA season. The NBA legend made the announcement at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday. He said, “The real question for me is, ‘Can I play without cheating this game?’ The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.” James hinted at retirement after being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. When do you think LeBron WILL retire?