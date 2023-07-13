Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

LeBron Not Retiring

Share
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: (L-R) LeBron James, winner of Best Record-Breaking Performance, speaks onstage during The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is not retiring before the 2023-24 NBA season. The NBA legend made the announcement at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday. He said, “The real question for me is, ‘Can I play without cheating this game?’ The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.” James hinted at retirement after being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. When do you think LeBron WILL retire?

Recently Played

HowJ.t.taylor
11:30pm
Run To YouWhitney Houston
11:25pm
The DayAfter 7
11:18pm
You Should Be MineJeffery Osborne
11:14pm
Under That VeilChristian Keyes
11:11pm
View Full Playlist