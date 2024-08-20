Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Lee Daniels Speaks About Jussie Smollett

Share
(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

After the Jussie Smollett hoax case, director Lee Daniels is opening up about his relationship with the actor. During an interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Daniels revealed that although the relationship was rocky after his infamous case, the two are speaking again. Lee said he still doesn’t know what to believe in the case, but he won’t cancel Jussie over the situation, and he’d have no problems casting Jussie in future projects. Jussie just wrapped up and starred alongside Vivica A. Fox in The Last Holiday. Jussie rose to stardom for his pole in the Lee Daniels series Empire. In 2019, his career took a turn when he faked being the victim of a hate crime.

If you were a director, would you give Jussie Smollett a role in your film? Why?

Recently Played

UndecidedChris Brown
11:09am
RentalsFana Hues
11:07am
It'S No CrimeBabyface
11:03am
Struggle No MoreAnthony Hamilton,Ja
10:59am
She Took My DrawersLenny Williams
10:56am
View Full Playlist