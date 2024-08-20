Lee Daniels Speaks About Jussie Smollett

After the Jussie Smollett hoax case, director Lee Daniels is opening up about his relationship with the actor. During an interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Daniels revealed that although the relationship was rocky after his infamous case, the two are speaking again. Lee said he still doesn’t know what to believe in the case, but he won’t cancel Jussie over the situation, and he’d have no problems casting Jussie in future projects. Jussie just wrapped up and starred alongside Vivica A. Fox in The Last Holiday. Jussie rose to stardom for his pole in the Lee Daniels series Empire. In 2019, his career took a turn when he faked being the victim of a hate crime.

If you were a director, would you give Jussie Smollett a role in your film? Why?