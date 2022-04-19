Legendary New York City DJ Kay Slay Has Passed Away Following COVID-19 Battle
Hi Friend! It’s Shamara!
Legendary New York City DJ Kay Slay has passed away after fighting a four-month battle against COVID-19.
The 55-year-old entered the hospital in December 2021, according to his biological brother, Kwame Grayson, Kay Slay didn’t mention who he was while in the hospital and Grayson says he received average treatment until staff figured out who he actually was.
“He was slowly fading away, but God didn’t let that happen. Everything in time and when they found out who he was, they got him powered up again. So he’s up and going,” Grayson told HipHopDX.
Unfortunately, Kay Slay passed away on Easter Sunday. Many throughout the Hip-Hop community have taken to social media with their condolences, Kay Slay was also known as “The Drama King,” and was a fixture on Shade 45 with “Streetsweeper” Radio.
How will you remember DJ Kay Slay?
Artist React…
Artists took to social media to send their condolences and share memories.
Fat Joe wrote, you put on for the culture kept me on your tapes when I was cold. Always led from your heart…My brothers we lost a General today. A pilar of our community.
LL Cool J wrote, such a real one. So solid. Rest in power King.
50 Cent wrote, I will never forget rapping in Kay Slay’s kitchen when I was trying to get on. He was the go to guy.
Killer Mike wrote, God bless our dead. God protect our living. May Allah be pleased with you @djkayslay. I truly loved and respected you and let you know it.