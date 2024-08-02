LeToya Luckett Ties the Knot for the Third Time

Congratulations to LeToya Luckett on her recent marriage to Taleo Coles. The two tied the knot in a lavish ceremony complete with 12 bridesmaids. The Houston event space was filled with 200 guests, including Tina Knowles, Pastor Devon Franklin, Bun B., and others. The two have known each other through a mutual friend for over 20 years, and the stars finally aligned for the two to cross paths leading up to the big day.

