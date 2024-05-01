Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Lil Kim Teases Comeback Tour With ‘Major’ Artist: ‘Y’all Gonna Be So Happy’

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Rapper Lil' Kim performs during the "Miami Jazz In The Gardens" music festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 10, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Lil Kim has announced that she will be going on tour this summer with a major artist, though the exact details are yet to be revealed.  “I got something that y’all gonna be so happy about,” she said in the video. “Oh my God. I’m going on a tour with somebody that’s major. Somebody that’s real special. Y’all gonna be so happy.” The rapper also teased a Nike collaboration with her rumored boyfriend, who is much younger than her. Fans have mixed reactions to their relationship, but Lil Kim publicly shares her affection for him on social media.

Who do you think will join Lil Kim on tour?

