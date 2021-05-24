Lil Nas X Rips Pants While Performing on SNL

Lil Nas X made quite the impression on Saturday Night Live

While the rapper was performing his hit “MONTERO: Call Me By Your Name” he tried to be sexy on a stripper pole, squatted down, and ripped his pants.

Afterward, he looked visibly shocked and grabbed his crotch to cover up. He then continued to perform like a professional.

He later tweeted, “NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV. OMFG NO… I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what I get lmaoo.”

He added. “at first i was afraid to even perform. then we rehearsed for 2 weeks, then all of the dancers got removed because one had covid and new ones had to learn the routine in 24 hours, and then i ended up ripping my pants and couldn’t finish. everything happens for a reason tho lol.”

