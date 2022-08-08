Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott & More React to Shout-Outs in Beyonce & Madonna’s ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’

Queen Bey and the Queen of Pop teamed up for a new remix of “Break My Soul” that features shout-outs to a long list of influential women. Beyoncé and Madonna’s “The Queens Remix” dropped on Friday (Aug. 5), and many artists name-dropped in the song and shared their thoughts. By Saturday (Aug. 6), “Queens” Lizzo, Jill Scott, Santigold, Tierra Whack, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott, and Kelly Rowland had all shared photos. Lizzo posted a video on social media talking about a friend’s mother who didn’t believe in her, while Beyoncé did. Jill Scott, Alicia Keys, and Missy took to social media to thank the singer for her tribute to them. What do you think of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” remix featuring Madonna?