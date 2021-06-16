Lizzo Just Declared A “Big Girl Summer”

Lizzo has officially declared this summer a,”BIG GRRRL SUMMER”, and fans are here for it.

The artist posted a video to her Instagram with the caption, “PSA: BIG GRRRL SUMMER = BREAK OUT THE BIKINIS FABS ON DECK HOE! BIG FAT ASS PURRRRRRRRRRRRRR”.

Lizzo has always been open about her body and has said that she’s learning to love every part of herself.

Several fans including other celebrities are commenting with their support of her PSA including, vH1, celebrity chef Wenford Simpson, and several others.

What’s your favorite song by Lizzo? Have you been in a similar situation like Lizzo in learning to love every part of yourself?