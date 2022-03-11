’Love and Hip Hop Star Debuts a New Scrubs Line
Y’all know Shamara and Uncle O love them some Love and Hip Hop
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star Rasheeda Frost has turned a scary moment into something financially satisfying.
Last month, Rasheeda was in the hospital getting treatment for stress and dehydration and as a result, she’s promoting a new line of hospital scrubs.
The reality show star took to Instagram to post her scrub line called, Cscrubs With Love.
Rasheeda seems to be doing much better after her hospital stay.
Which are more comfortable sweats or hospital scrubs?