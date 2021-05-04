Love & Hip Hop’s Erica Mena Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Safaree

Rapper Safaree and his wife, Erica Mena, of Love & Hip Hop have announced that they have another baby on the way.

The couple already share a 15 month old daughter and Mena has a 14 year old son from her previous relationship.

The couple shared the announcement via Instagram with the caption “Marriage-it’s not easy at all. But having a family of your own makes up for it all. God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way to much to not be as grateful as I truly am”.

Were you a fan of Love & Hip Hop? Who was your favorite couple/celebrity on Love & Hip Hop?