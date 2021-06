Love & Marriage Huntsville is back for season 3.

Season 3 premieres on Saturday, July 17th at 9pm

In season 3 Melody and Martell are officially divorced.

Latisha and Marsau are considering a second location for their cigar bar.

Kimmi and Maurice are navigating Maurice’s teenage son who is about to enter high school.

Melody will introduce a new couple to the group.

Are you planning on watching?