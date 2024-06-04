Lupita Nyong’o Reveals She Had To Go To Therapy For New Horror Role

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 11: Lupita Nyong'o, recipient of the Star of the Year award, attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

Recently, Lupita Nyong’o opened up about her fear of cats and how she used therapy to overcome that fear for a new horror role. Nyong’o said, “I asked the director Michael Sarnoski if there was any way that we could change the animal. I suggested an armadillo; he was not having it.” She continued, “I guess the best antidote for when you feel poorly taken care of is to take care of something. And I took care of Yoyo and he pried my heart open.” She added, “My cat shows me how to relax. He lies there all day. Every so often he’ll get up and he’ll do that cat stretch. And it’s so elegant and it’s so yummy, he reminds me to get up and stretch.”

