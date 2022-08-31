Madam CJ Walker Gets Barbie

Madam C.J. Walker, a Black pioneer and the first female self-made millionaire, is getting her own Barbie doll. In a news release on Monday, Mattel announced that Walker, who lived from 1867 to 1919, is the latest national figure to join its “Inspiring Women” series. Walker, a daughter of formerly enslaved sharecroppers, became a self-made millionaire by selling her line of hair care products and cosmetics made specifically for Black women. Mattel worked closely with Walker’s great-great-granddaughter on the project. Others featured in Mattel’s Inspiring Women series are former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, civil rights activist Rosa Parks, jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, and poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou. Who should have their own Barbie?