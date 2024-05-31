Madonna Hit With Fresh Lawsuit For Exposing Fans To Adult Film Without Warning

Can you imagine going to see the icon and not expecting it to be sexual? Madonna is being sued by a guy who claims he was blindsided by her “Celebration” tour, and just how sexual it was. Justen Lipeles filed a class action lawsuit, alleging he and others did not get what they bargained for and that they should have been warned in advance about the sexy stuff. Justen claims he and others were subjected to “pornography without warning … forced to watch topless women on stage simulating sex acts.”

What are your thoughts on this suit? Can you imagine anyone not knowing what Madonna is all about?