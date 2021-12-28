Weather Alert
WKXI
Magic Johnson ‘Not Looking Forward To’ HBO’s Showtime Lakers Series
TMZ
caught up with Magic Johnson who says he’s
“not looking forward,”
to HBO’s “Showtime” series about his former Lakers team.
Johnson says he’s working on his own project about the award-winning team as well as one with Jeanie Buss coming out on Showtime.
“Those are the ones I’m looking forward to,”
says Johnson.
When pressed about the HBO special, Johnson said,
“I’m not looking forward to it. I’m going to leave it at that.”
Which series about the Lakers are you looking forward to?
January 1st, 2022
