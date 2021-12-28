      Weather Alert

Magic Johnson ‘Not Looking Forward To’ HBO’s Showtime Lakers Series

  • TMZ caught up with Magic Johnson who says he’s “not looking forward,”to HBO’s “Showtime” series about his former Lakers team.
  • Johnson says he’s working on his own project about the award-winning team as well as one with Jeanie Buss coming out on Showtime. “Those are the ones I’m looking forward to,” says Johnson.
  • When pressed about the HBO special, Johnson said, “I’m not looking forward to it. I’m going to leave it at that.”
  • Which series about the Lakers are you looking forward to?
