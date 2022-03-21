      Weather Alert

Man Wins $8.9 Million From Forgotten Lottery Ticket

Have you ever won the South Carolina Education Lottery?

Talk about LUCK!

Wilbur Brown of Oregon is $8.9 million richer after his “26 for 25” ticket bought on Christmas was discovered to be a big winner.

For the cost of $25, the ticket allows a person to be put into 26 consecutive drawings.

“After the first few drawings, I’d check my ticket,” Brown said to the Oregon Lotter. “Then I just kind of forgot about it and wasn’t checking.”

Brown will receive his winnings over the course of 30 years, receiving around $200 thousand after taxes each year.

Do you play the lottery? What would you do with $8.9 million?

