Man Wins $8.9 Million From Forgotten Lottery Ticket
Have you ever won the South Carolina Education Lottery?
Talk about LUCK!
Wilbur Brown of Oregon is $8.9 million richer after his “26 for 25” ticket bought on Christmas was discovered to be a big winner.
For the cost of $25, the ticket allows a person to be put into 26 consecutive drawings.
“After the first few drawings, I’d check my ticket,” Brown said to the Oregon Lotter. “Then I just kind of forgot about it and wasn’t checking.”
Brown will receive his winnings over the course of 30 years, receiving around $200 thousand after taxes each year.
