Mariah Carey Asks Judge to Drop ‘All I Want for Christmas’ Copyright Lawsuit

Mariah Carey’s attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit accusing her of stealing her hit song “All I Want for Christmas is You.” The lawsuit, filed by songwriter Vince Vance, claims that Carey’s song is a clone of his 1989 song of the same name. However, Carey’s legal team argues that the songs share only common musical elements and fail the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal’s test for substantial similarity. They claim that the similarities between the songs are coincidental and unprotectable and that the plaintiffs lack competent evidence to support their claims. The lawsuit is ongoing, with Vance yet to respond to the latest filing. It’s the second lawsuit Vance has filed against Carey.

