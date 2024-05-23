Mariah Carey Reacts To Her Unprecedented Billboard Chart Success

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 12: Mariah Carey performs at the grand opening of her new exclusive engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live at Dolby Live at Park MGM on April 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Recently, Mariah Carey reflected on her career and her unprecedented Billboard chart success over the years. Carey said about her Audible Original experience, “It gave me the ability to talk about these lyrics, which I haven’t done.” She continued, “So it’s been a cathartic experience for me. And I hope it’s been … whatever experience you were looking for, hopefully you got it. And if you didn’t, I don’t know what to tell you.” She added, “I think that’s amazing. Depending on who I’m writing with or just writing by myself, it’s something that I love to do so much. Sometimes I just don’t care [about credit], because I know what I do.”

