A holiday-themed song tops the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart this week. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” takes the crown on the Dec. 30-dated chart. The TikTok Billboard Top 50 is a weekly ranking of the most popular songs on TikTok in the U.S. based on creations, video views, and user engagement. This is the first time that a holiday tune has landed in the top spot.

Are you still listening to holiday music, or are you over it, and why?