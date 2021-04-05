Mariah Carey’s COVID Vaccine Has Her Hitting A High Note

Mariah Carey got her COVID-19 Vaccine, but she didn’t do it in any old way. She did it in typical Mariah Carey style.

She posted a video for fans to see the process of getting her shot, and in the video explained that she was nervous, but she was encouraging everyone to be safe.

And as she got her shot, she playfully and dramatically hit a high note as the needle went into her arm.

She ended the video saying, “We’re all in this together. Love you much.”

What did you do during and after you got your COVID shot?