Mary J. Blige Explains Why She Is Childfree
Mary J Blige recently opened up and talked about why she’s decided not to have children.
She said, “I have nieces and nephews forever, and I’m always watching how people are scrambling for babysitters. I don’t want to go through that. I like my freedom to go and move and do what I want to do. I don’t want to have to tend to someone all the time.”
She continued with, “Right now, that’s where I’m at. But, I don’t think it’s gonna happen.”
