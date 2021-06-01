Mary J. Blige Explores the Impact of Her Acclaimed Album My Life in Trailer for New Documentary

Mary J. Blige has a documentary releasing on Amazon Prime.

It is titled, Mary J. Blige’s My Life.

The documentary will focus on the making of Mary’s iconic 1994 album, My Life.

Mary said going back and reliving that time felt like an out-of-body experience but one that she is humbled by.

Mary will also perform the album in the documentary.

The documentary drops on June 25th

It is executive produced by Mary and Diddy with Quincy Jones as the executive music producer.

What is your favorite song from the My Life album?