Mary J. Blige Says NFL Kept Checking In on Her Outfit Before Super Bowl Halftime Show
Mary J. Blige shared with the Breakfast Club the NFL kept checking on her outfit.
Clearly they are still having ‘Janet Jackson’ type flashbacks.
Mary told the Breakfast Club, they kept coming and checking my outfit. They would come and make sure everything was good.
I’d say, ‘you sure everything’s good? I can show this much leg…I can show this, this, this?’
They told her she was great but still kept checking her outfit. Mary said, they never said anything to me about anything.
