Mary J. Blige Shut Internet Down Showing Off Abs + Beautiful Natural Face In A Bikini
From Power on Star’s to Super Bowl to NBA All Star Weekend Queen Mary Not Playing!
Mary J. Blige was spotted in Miami having a beach day and she looked hot!
The 51-year-old singer wore a red Versace bikini with Gucci flip-flops.
Pictures made their way to the Internet and her toned body had many fans in awe.
Blige was in Miami headlining the Jazz In The Gardens concert at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday (March 12).
Are you working on your summer body? Who is your body inspiration?
