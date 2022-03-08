Mary J. Blige Teams With Pepsi and Live Nation Urban for “Strength of a Woman” Festival & Summit
It’s Women’s History Month and The Big DM We Are Known For Women’s Empowerment…
Mary J. Blige is bringing a women’s empowerment event to Atlanta.
The event is called Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit.
The event is May 6th and 8th and will take place in Atlanta, Georgia.
The three days are dedicated to music, comedy and community development.
Mary said the idea for the event came from listening sessions for her latest album. Every time someone shared a story it was often about heartbreak or pain.
They always ended by saying how their mom or girlfriend or sisters brought them through the pain.
She said after two years of being inside this is the kind of experience women deserve.
Which Mary J Blige album got you through a difficult time?