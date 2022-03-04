Mary J. Blige to Executive Produce Film “Real Love” Inspired by Her Song
Mary J. Blige will executive produce, Real Love, an original Lifetime movie inspired by her 1992 single, Real Love.
The film is a coming of age romantic drama that centers around ‘Kendra’ who sets off on her own for first time to a college in upstate New York.
She is determined to focus on her school work but meets her film class partner, Ben. She tries to keep things professional but Kendra and Ben find themselves falling in love with each other.
Which other Mary J. Blige song do you think could be turned into a Lifetime movie?