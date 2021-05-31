Mary J Blige Was Inducted into the Apollo Wake of Fame

Mary J. Blige has officially been inducted into the Apollo Walk of Fame.

She said in her speech, “My very first time performing here at the Apollo, I was not on stage as myself. I was on stage singing background for Jeff Redd. And from there on, it was all history.”

Mary first appeared at the Apollo in 1992. She went on to perform there for many more sold-out crowds.

Her My Life documentary will air on Amazon Prime on June 25th.

If you could only listen to one Mary song on repeat, which would you choose?