Matthew McConaughey joins Emmanuel Acho’s ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man’

(LOS ANGELES) — In the wake of George Floyd’s death and protests calling for racial justice, former NFL star-turned broadcaster Emmanuel Acho is tackling tough conversations about race in America off the field.

The former Philadelphia Eagle-turned-broadcaster recently released a new YouTube series called Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, and in its second episode, he was joined by Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey.

“I’m here … to learn, share, listen, understand,” the actor said when asked why he joined the athlete.

“Here to discuss some common ground between us, but also [be] exposed [to] the differences between us…I’m here to have conversation, hopefully promote more conversations, and, with the end goal being that we take the time we’re in now [to] constructively turn a page in history through some righteous and justifiable change.”

About 22 million people saw Acho’s first episode of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, and, since its debut last night on Acho’s social media, more than five million have already seen the second video with McConaughey, according to Acho.

By Haley Yamada and Stephen Iervolino

