Meek Mill Privately Spoke to Vanessa Bryant

A verse Meek Mill rhymed about Kobe Bryant has rocked social media.

Vanessa Bryant took to her Instagram Story around 11pm Monday night to express her thoughts to Meek.

Around 4am Tuesday morning Meek Mill tweeted, I apologized to her in private earlier today, not to the public. Nothing I say on my page is directed to an internet or viral moment of the family of a grieving woman. If you care about someone grieving change the subject.

Meek was the subject of social media Monday night between his back and forth with Tekashi and the song lyric involving Kobe Bryant. Many thought his subliminal posts were directed at Vanessa.