Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby Lead 2021 BET Award Nominations

The 2021 BET Award nominations are out.

Both Megan Thee Stallion DaBaby lead nominations with 7 each.

Megan is up for Best Female Rap Artist, Album of the Year and Video of the Year for WAP.

DaBaby has four songs competing in the Best Collaboration category. Rockstar, For The Night, Cry Baby, Whats Poppin

Cardi B and Drake were the second most nominated artists with 5 each.

The BET Awards are on Sunday June 27th

Who are you most excited to see at the BET Awards?