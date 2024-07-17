Memphis Bleek Pressuring Jay-Z To Drop New Verse: ‘I’m On His Neck’

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Rappers Jay-Z (left) and Memphis Bleek perform on the "Best of Both Worlds" tour with Jay-Z, October 29, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Memphis Bleek is urging JAY-Z to drop a verse on his new single “Bands Up,” with fans speculating that the collaboration might happen soon. The childhood friends and collaborators have a history of working together, with JAY-Z mentoring Bleek on early tracks like “Coming of Age.” Despite JAY-Z’s focus on quality over quantity in his music career, Bleek is determined to get him on a track once again. “@memphisbleek might be the one to bring Hov outside for A verse. I know he heard that second half of bands up [fire emoji],” a supporter wrote on X on Monday (July 15). Bleak responded, “I’m on his neck for one trust me.” Fans eagerly anticipate reuniting the two Brooklyn natives on Bleek’s latest single.

