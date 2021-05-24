Method Man Has a New Production Company

Method Man has announced that he has a new production company.

The Wu-Tang Killer Bee has formed a partnership with his manager Shauna Garr to form Six AM, An Entertainment Company.

The first order of business for Meth’s new company is How High 3 which will hopefully bring him and Redman back together again.

How High 3 won’t be the only project from the company. Six AM will also look to be the go-to company for streaming, television, and theatrical projects.

How would you write the plot for How High 3?